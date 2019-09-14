UAW will not extend GM contract, but no decision on strike



FILE PHOTO - United Auto Workers (UAW) union Vice-President Terry Dittes addresses delegates during the 'Special Convention on Collective Bargaining' in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook FILE PHOTO - United Auto Workers (UAW) union Vice-President Terry Dittes addresses delegates during the 'Special Convention on Collective Bargaining' in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

September 14, 2019

(Reuters) – The United Auto Workers said late on Saturday that it will not extend its contract with General Motors Co <GM.N> that was set to expire in hours, but would continue to work pending a meeting of senior union officials.

The union will continue to work “until a course of action is decided by the UAW International Executive Board and the UAW-GM National Council,” UAW Vice President Terry Dittes said in a statement.

GM said in a statement: “We are prepared to negotiate around the clock because there are thousands of GM families and their communities – and many thousands more at our dealerships and suppliers – counting on us for their livelihood.”

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)