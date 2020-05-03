UAE’s ADNOC restarts Ruwais oil refinery after maintenance



FILE PHOTO - An Emirati man is seen near the logo of ADNOC in Ruwais, United Arab Emirates May 14, 2018. Picture taken May 14, 2018.REUTERS/Christopher Pike

DUBAI (Reuters) – Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has begun a gradual restart of its Ruwais oil refinery complex after a scheduled maintenance shutdown, a company spokesman said on Sunday.

The Ruwais complex, which has capacity of 835,000 barrels per day, was shut down early this year, the ADNOC spokesman said.

“We are gradually restarting our refining operations in Ruwais following our planned maintenance programme,” the spokesman told Reuters.

(Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Rania El Gamal and David Goodman)