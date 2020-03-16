UAE urges citizens abroad to return home as coronavirus spreads



FILE PHOTO: People are seen at the Ice Rink at the Dubai Mall, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 12, 2020. Picture taken March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Satish Kumar FILE PHOTO: People are seen at the Ice Rink at the Dubai Mall, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 12, 2020. Picture taken March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

CAIRO (Reuters) – United Arab Emirates has urged its citizens abroad to return home due to travel difficulties amid the spread of coronavirus and suspensions of flights from some countries, state news agency WAM said on Monday, citing the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation.

UAE has recorded 98 cases of the virus.

