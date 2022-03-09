UAE minister, U.S.’s Blinken discuss two-way ties, Ukraine -report



FILE PHOTO: UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan speaks during a news conference with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (not pictured) following their meeting at Villa Borsig in Berlin, Germany, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool/File Photo FILE PHOTO: UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan speaks during a news conference with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (not pictured) following their meeting at Villa Borsig in Berlin, Germany, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool/File Photo

March 9, 2022

DUBAI (Reuters) – The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates discussed developments in Ukraine and ways to strengthen two-way ties during a telephone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, the state news agency said.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Blinken discussed the importance of reaching a political settlement to the Ukrainian crisis, it added.

(Reporting by Lina Najem; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)