UAE lifts coronavirus-related curfew: tweet



FILE PHOTO - People exercise at a gym while maintaining social distancing as government eases lockdown restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Dubai, United Arab Emirates June 10, 2020.

June 24, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates’ government has lifted its coronavirus-related curfew, it posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

“All members of society are allowed to freely enter and exit throughout the day without restrictions,” it said in an announcement also tweeted by the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

