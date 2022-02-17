UAE and India to sign trade, investment deal on Friday



FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) extends his hand for a handshake with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) extends his hand for a handshake with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

February 17, 2022

DUBAI (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates and India will sign a trade and investment agreement on Friday during a virtual summit attended by the countries’ two leaders, the UAE and Indian local media said.

UAE de facto ruler Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness the signing of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), UAE state news agency WAM and several Indian newspapers reported.

India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a news conference on Thursday he did not want to prejudge the outcome of the meeting between the two leaders, adding the ministry would make more information available on Friday.

“Relations with the United Arab Emirates have really seen a deepening and a transformation over the last few years,” he said.

The agreement will “usher in a new era of economic cooperation and unlock greater avenues for trade and investment,” WAM said late on Wednesday.

