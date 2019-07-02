UAE denies ownership of weapons found in Libya: statement



Members of forces allied to Libya's internationally recognized government check the weapons, which were confiscated from eastern forces led by Khalifa Haftar in Gharyan, displayed for media in Tripoli, Libya June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

July 2, 2019

DUBAI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates denied ownership of weapons found in Libya, a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said on Tuesday.

The statement added that UAE reaffirms its commitment to the United Nations’ security council resolutions on sanctions and arms embargo.

“The UAE also urges all parties to de-escalate tensions and to re-engage in the UN’s political process,” the statement said.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Peter Graff)