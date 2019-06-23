UAE central bank says GDP growth in first quarter of 2019 was 2.2% year-on-year: WAM



General view of the DP World port operator in Jebel Ali in Dubai, UAE February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Satish Kumar General view of the DP World port operator in Jebel Ali in Dubai, UAE February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

June 23, 2019

DUBAI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates central bank said that the country’s gross domestic product grew 2.2% in the first quarter of 2019 from a year earlier, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.

The UAE’s non-oil economy grew 1.6% in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2018, the central bank said.

The UAE revised downwards its expectations for economic growth in 2019, to 2% this year from 3.5% earlier, the central bank said in May.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Saeed Azhar)