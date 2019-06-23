Trending

UAE central bank says GDP growth in first quarter of 2019 was 2.2% year-on-year: WAM

General view of the DP World port operator in Jebel Ali in Dubai
General view of the DP World port operator in Jebel Ali in Dubai, UAE February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

June 23, 2019

DUBAI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates central bank said that the country’s gross domestic product grew 2.2% in the first quarter of 2019 from a year earlier, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.

The UAE’s non-oil economy grew 1.6% in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2018, the central bank said.

The UAE revised downwards its expectations for economic growth in 2019, to 2% this year from 3.5% earlier, the central bank said in May.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Saeed Azhar)

