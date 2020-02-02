UAE allocates $2 billion to Mauritania projects: state news agency WAM



FILE PHOTO: A picture of President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan is seen as visitors sit inside a cafe in Al Bastakiya, a historic district in Dubai, UAE March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah FILE PHOTO: A picture of President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan is seen as visitors sit inside a cafe in Al Bastakiya, a historic district in Dubai, UAE March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

February 2, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Sunday allocated $2 billion for investment and development projects in Mauritania, as well as loans, UAE state news agency (WAM) said.

Mauritania President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani is on an official visit to the UAE, where he met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by David Goodman)