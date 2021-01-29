U.S. will re-engage in OECD tax talks, Yellen tells French counterpart



FILE PHOTO: U.S. outgoing Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds a news conference after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington, U.S. December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. outgoing Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds a news conference after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington, U.S. December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday told French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire that she would “re-engage actively” in OECD international tax discussions to forge a timely agreement, the Treasury said in a statement.

The call to Le Maire was one of several this week that Yellen has made to her counterparts in allied countries. Treasury said Yellen has discussed U.S. cooperation on ending the pandemic, supporting a strong global recovery, and fighting income inequality and climate change.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)