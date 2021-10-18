U.S. welcomes opening of Syria talks in Geneva -State Dept spokesperson



FILE PHOTO: United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, meets with Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Damascus, Syria September 11, 2021. REUTERS/Firas Makdesi

October 18, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the United States welcomed the opening of the sixth round of talks between the Syrian government and opposition in Geneva on Monday.

“It is essential that the Syrian regime and leaders of the opposition engage constructively in Geneva,” consistent with a U.N. Security Council resolution on Syria, Price said.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Chris Gallagher and Simon Lewis; editing by Jonathan Oatis)