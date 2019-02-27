U.S. wants regular meetings to ensure trade deal enforcement: Lighthizer



FILE PHOTO - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies before House Ways and Means Committee hearing on "U.S.-China Trade" on Capitol Hill in Washington U.S., February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

February 27, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States wants meetings as regularly as once a month to ensure enforcement of any potential trade pact with China, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Wednesday.

“The enforcement process will be very specific. It will have layers, it will have time frames, it will have reaction,” Lighthizer told a House of Representatives hearing on U.S.-China trade issues.

The lead U.S. trade negotiator said the United States is seeking monthly meetings for lower-level officials, quarterly meetings at the vice ministerial level and semiannual meetings at the ministerial level for the enforcement process.

