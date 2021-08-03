U.S. VP Harris to visit Singapore, Vietnam in a fortnight – PM Lee



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers virtual remarks to the National Bar Association in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/Pool/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers virtual remarks to the National Bar Association in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/Pool/File Photo

August 3, 2021

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Singapore and Vietnam in a fortnight’s time, Singapore’s prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, said on Tuesday during the Aspen Security Forum webinar.

The White House had said last week that Harris would visit the two countries in August but did not give precise dates for her trip.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Andrew Heavens)