U.S. Vice President Pence: China’s Hong Kong law is a ‘betrayal’ – CNBC interview



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence attends an event with community and faith leaders at Hope Christian Church in Beltsville, Maryland, U.S., June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence attends an event with community and faith leaders at Hope Christian Church in Beltsville, Maryland, U.S., June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

July 2, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told CNBC on Thursday that China’s new law on Hong Kong is a betrayal of an international agreement.

“The national security law that China passed and now is imposing on Hong Kong is a – it’s a betrayal of the international agreement that they signed, and ultimately it’s unacceptable to freedom-loving people around the world,” he said.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Doina Chiacu, Editing by Franklin Paul)