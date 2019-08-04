U.S. ‘very confident’ it can build maritime initiative in Gulf: Pompeo



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne hold a joint news conference in Sydney, Australia, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne hold a joint news conference in Sydney, Australia, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

SYDNEY (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that he was “very confident” the United States would be able to build a maritime coalition in the Gulf, despite a lukewarm response from European and Asian allies.

Pompeo and U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper were speaking alongside their Australian counterparts in Sydney.

