FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken disembarks his plane upon arrival to Brussels, Belgium March 3, 2022. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

March 4, 2022

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed additional security, economic, and humanitarian support needed by Ukraine in a call on Thursday with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the State Department said in a statement.

