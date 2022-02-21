U.S., UK, France ask U.N. Security Council to meet Monday on Ukraine



U.S. President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and France's President Emmanuel Macron prepare to pose for a picture during the G7 meeting in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS U.S. President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and France's President Emmanuel Macron prepare to pose for a picture during the G7 meeting in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

February 21, 2022

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United States, Britain and France have asked the U.N. Security Council to meet later on Monday on Ukraine after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, diplomats said.

Council members Albania, Ireland, Norway and Mexico also support the 15-member body meeting on Monday, diplomats said. Russia, as current president of the Security Council, is responsible for scheduling the meeting.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Grant McCool)