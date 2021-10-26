U.S. Treasury’s Yellen raised ‘issues of concern’ with Chinese Vice Premier Liu – statement



Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends the House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2021. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS/Files Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends the House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2021. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS/Files

October 26, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen “frankly raised issues of concern” in a virtual meeting on Monday with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the U.S. Treasury said in a statement.

The Treasury statement did not elaborate on the concerns. It said the two officials “discussed macroeconomic and financial developments in the United States and China, recognizing that developments in our two economies have important implications for the global economy.”

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Christopher Cushing)