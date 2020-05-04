U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin cautious on need for more federal coronavirus relief aid



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin answers questions during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2020.

May 4, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said bipartisan discussions have begun on whether more federal government relief funding is needed amid the nation’s coronavirus outbreak, but that President Donald Trump is focused on tax changes and the travel industry.

In an interview on Fox Business Network, Mnuchin said the Trump administration was prepared to back additional coronavirus stimulus money for American businesses if needed, but that right now it was carefully monitoring the economy as some states restart activity.

