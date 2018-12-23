Treasury Secretary convenes calls with top U.S. bankers



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Secretary said on Sunday he had held a series of phone conversations with top American bankers in what appeared to be a bid to ease nerves in financial markets.

U.S. stocks have plunged in recent weeks on concerns over slowing economic growth, with the S&P 500 index <.SPX> on pace for its biggest percentage decline in December since the Great Depression.

“Today I convened individual calls with the CEOs of the nation’s six largest banks,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Twitter.

The Treasury said in a statement that Mnuchin talked with the chief executives at Bank of America <BAC.N>, Citi <C.N>, Goldman Sachs <GS.N>, JP Morgan Chase <JPM.N>, Morgan Stanley <MS.N> and Wells Fargo <WFC.N>.

“The CEOs confirmed that they have ample liquidity available for lending,” the Treasury said.

