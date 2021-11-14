U.S. Treasury Department to partner with Israel to combat ransomware



November 14, 2021

(Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department said on Sunday it entered a partnership with Israel to combat ransomware.

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met with Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Director General of the National Cyber Directorate Yigal Unna in Israel on Sunday to establish a bilateral partnership, the department said in a statement.

