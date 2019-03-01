U.S. Treasury Department issues Venezuela-related sanctions



A Venezuelan flag waves above the corporate logo of Banesco bank at one of their office complexes in Caracas, Venezuela May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello A Venezuelan flag waves above the corporate logo of Banesco bank at one of their office complexes in Caracas, Venezuela May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

March 1, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department issued fresh Venezuela-related sanctions on Friday against six individuals, according to a statement posted on its web site.

The United States also targeted Venezuela’s government with new sanctions on Monday and called on allies to freeze the assets of state-owned PDVSA after deadly violence blocked humanitarian aid from reaching the country over the weekend.

