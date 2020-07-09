U.S. Treasury chief supports more direct payments in next coronavirus aid bill



FILE PHOTO: Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury secretary, arrives before a Senate Small Business Committee hearing on coronavirus relief aid and "Implementation of title I of the CARES Act.", in Washington, U.S., June 10, 2020. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury secretary, arrives before a Senate Small Business Committee hearing on coronavirus relief aid and "Implementation of title I of the CARES Act.", in Washington, U.S., June 10, 2020. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS

July 9, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that he supports another round of direct payments to individuals as part of the next coronavirus legislation and is working to get it passed by Congress by the end of July.

Mnuchin also told CNBC in an interview that not all of the airlines that signed Treasury loan agreements will need to access those loans, as they may be able to meet their financing needs in private financial markets.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)