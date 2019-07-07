U.S. Treasury announces sanctions on Iran’s foreign information minister

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:40 PM PT — Friday, November 22, 2019

The U.S. Treasury Department has announced a new round of sanctions on Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology. Officials announced the sanctions against Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi on Friday, which will freeze financial assets he has in U.S. jurisdictions and keep him from making business deals with American companies.

Treasury designates Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology in view of the regime’s repressive internet censorship. https://t.co/i7JKF9uTTT — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) November 22, 2019

In a statement, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Iranian official was sanctioned for restricting internet access during the country’s fuel protests.

“Iran’s leaders know that a free and open internet exposes their illegitimacy, so they seek to censor internet access to quell anti-regime protests,” stated Mnuchin. “We are sanctioning Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology for restricting internet access, including popular messaging applications that help tens of millions of Iranians stay connected to each other and the outside world.”

The regime in Iran has responded to the mass protests with brutality. The internet has been shut down for more than four days. But the courageous Iranian people are defying the regime’s repression. The truth is getting out and the world hears them. #IranProtests #Internet4Iran pic.twitter.com/yBQOQCVJ0l — Department of State (@StateDept) November 20, 2019

President Trump expressed a similar viewpoint on Thursday, saying the internet shutdown reflects the regime’s desire for “zero transparency.”

….They want ZERO transparency, thinking the world will not find out the death and tragedy that the Iranian Regime is causing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

Iranian officials have said the internet should be back on within the next few days.

“Rest assured that as soon as the conditions are right, the disruptions will be removed and we will resume our previous status,” said Cyberspace Council Secretary Abolhassan Firouzabadi.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is asking Iranian protesters to expose abuses of human rights by the Ayatollah regime. In a Thursday tweet, Pompeo called on protesters to send over videos, photos and any other related information that documents the regime’s attempts to silence demonstrations.

I have asked the Iranian protestors to send us their videos, photos, and information documenting the regime’s crackdown on protestors. The U.S. will expose and sanction the abuses. https://t.co/korr5p0woA — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 21, 2019

Protests erupted a week ago and have become increasingly violent. Iran has not disclosed the number of people killed in the unrest, but human rights groups estimated at least 106 have died. Recent hikes in fuel prices and poor economic conditions prompted anti-clerical sentiments and violent clashes.