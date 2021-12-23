U.S. transportation secretary announces over $241 million in grants for U.S. ports



FILE PHOTO: Stacked containers are shown as ships unload their cargo at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake FILE PHOTO: Stacked containers are shown as ships unload their cargo at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

December 23, 2021

(Reuters) – U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced over $241 million in discretionary grant funding for 25 projects to improve port facilities in 19 U.S. states and one territory to address supply chain challenges at ports.

Buttigieg made the announcement in a statement released the U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)