U.S. top financial regulators discuss financial market resilience

March 10, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Top U.S. financial regulatory officials including Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed the resilience of financial markets amid the spread of coronavirus on Tuesday, the Treasury Department announced.

The unscheduled call of the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets was focused on the market turmoil as the flu-like disease has spread. The Treasury also announced that the Financial Stability Oversight Council, another regulatory panel, will hold an open meeting March 23 to discuss similar issues.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder)