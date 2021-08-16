Trending

U.S. top diplomat Blinken discusses Afghanistan with Pakistani foreign minister

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about infrastructure investment at the University of Maryland's A. James Clark School of Engineering in College Park
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about infrastructure investment at the University of Maryland's A. James Clark School of Engineering in College Park, MD, U.S., August 9, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS

August 16, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Monday with Con the situation in Afghanistan, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

Blinken also held a call on Monday about Afghanistan with Indian Foreign Minister Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the department said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)

