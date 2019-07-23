U.S. to unveil more trade aid for farmers this week: Perdue



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue (C) tours the Brabant Farms in Verona, New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. Picture taken August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton FILE PHOTO: U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue (C) tours the Brabant Farms in Verona, New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. Picture taken August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration will unveil the details of its next round of trade-related aid to farmers before the end of this week, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Tuesday.

“We’ll have information for you before the week ends,” he told reporters when asked about the aid, which is intended to help farmers stung by the U.S. trade war with China.

