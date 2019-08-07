U.S. to release interim rule on Wednesday for first part of Huawei ban for U.S. government contractors



FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House Office of Management and Budget is slated on Wednesday to release an interim rule for a ban on federal purchases of telecommunications equipment from five Chinese companies, including Huawei, a senior administration official said.

The ban was part of a defense law passed last year, and is part of a broad U.S. push against Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world’s largest telecoms network gear maker, which Washington accuses of espionage and stealing intellectual property.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bernadette Baum)