U.S. to release 1 million bbl of oil per day from strategic reserve over next 6 months – statement



FILE PHOTO: A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, U.S. June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Carson FILE PHOTO: A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, U.S. June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Carson

March 31, 2022

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday announced a plan to release 1 million barrels of oil a day from the strategic petroleum reserve over the next six months, the White House said in a statement.

