U.S. to probe Fitbit, Garmin other wearable devices after Philips complains

The ticker symbol for Fitbit is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the NYSE
FILE PHOTO: The ticker symbol for Fitbit is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

January 10, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. trade regulators on Friday said they will investigate wearable monitoring devices, including those made by Fitbit Inc and Garmin Ltd, following a complaint by Koninklijke Philips and its North America unit.

The U.S. International Trade Commission, in a statement, said the probe would also look at devices by made by California-based Ingram Micro Inc as well as China-based Maintek Computer Co Ltd and Inventec Appliances.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Lawder)

