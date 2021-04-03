Trending

U.S. to negotiate nuclear deal with Iran in Vienna

BUSHEHR, IRAN - AUGUST 21: This handout image supplied by the IIPA (Iran International Photo Agency) shows a view of the reactor building at the Russian-built Bushehr nuclear power plant as the first fuel is loaded, on August 21, 2010 in Bushehr, southern Iran. The Russiian built and operated nuclear power station has taken 35 years to build due to a series of sanctions imposed by the United Nations. The move has satisfied International concerns that Iran were intending to produce a nuclear weapon, but the facility's uranium fuel will fall well below the enrichment level needed for weapons-grade uranium. The plant is likely to begin electrictity production in a month. (Photo by IIPA via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:22 AM PT – Saturday, April 3, 2021

The Biden administration and Iranian officials said they will begin negotiations with intermediaries next week to try to get both countries in compliance with an agreement that will limit Iran’s nuclear program.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the negotiations are scheduled for Tuesday in Vienna.

Us State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, DC on February 16, 2021. - The United States on Tuesday condemned a new charge slapped on Myanmar's deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and renewed demands for her release. "We are disturbed by reports that the military has charged State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi with additional criminal acts," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“It’s a positive step, especially if it moves the ball forward on that mutual return to compliance we’ve talked about for a number of weeks now,” Price stated.

However, Price said the administration does not anticipate an immediate agreement since tough discussions lie ahead.

One of the major obstacles in coming to an arrangement is Iran’s demand that the U.S. lift sanctions first, which has threatened to be a foreign policy set back for Biden.

The impending talks are coming after the European Union helped negotiate a virtual meeting of top officials from Britain, China, Russia and Iran, all countries that remained in the agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“This is just the first step. It’s going to be a difficult path because of how much time has gone by and how much mutual distrust there is,” U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said. “But our goal is to discuss indirectly with our European and other partners, who will in turn discuss with Iran to see whether we could define those steps that both sides are going to have to take if we’re serious about coming back into compliance with the deal.”

GOP lawmakers have pushed the Biden administration to increase talks to encompass other complaints against Iran. These include it’s crucial support to armed groups in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and Syria, as well as it’s detention of American citizens. The administration pledged to push Iran on those matters, however representatives from the State Department declined to say when they will address those conflicts.

