U.S. to lift Russia’s ‘most favored nation’ status -Pelosi



FILE PHOTO: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at a Women's History Month event "honoring Billie Jean King and women athletes in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX", at the United States Capitol building in Washington, U.S., March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

March 11, 2022

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration will revoke Russia’s “most favored nation status” over its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a news conference on Friday.

(Reporting by David Morgan and Susan Heavey)