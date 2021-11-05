U.S. to intensify pressure on Nicaragua’s Ortega after Sunday election -official



By Matt Spetalnick and Trevor Hunnicutt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration plans to increase diplomatic pressure and use other tools against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega following Sunday’s election that Washington sees as a sham, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

President Joe Biden is likely to issue a statement on Nicaragua on Sunday after the election, the official told reporters.

Biden also intends to sign congressional legislation that seeks to ratchet up pressure on Ortega, who has cracked down on opponents and critical media, all but guaranteeing he will win a fourth consecutive term.

“You’re going to see broad international rejection of fraudulent elections,” the Biden administration official told reporters in a briefing.

The official declined to say whether new sanctions were in the offing, but a senior State Department source told Reuters last week that the administration is preparing new punitive measures that could be levied after the election.

“Now it will be an authoritarian regime in Nicaragua,” the official said on Friday. “The conclusion of the elections have already been decided.”

He pledged “increased diplomatic pressure and other tools in our toolkit that are directed at the regime.”

Ortega said in June that sanctions would not deter him and his government was upholding the law by arresting people conspiring against him. He accused Washington in July of trying to undermine the elections.

Washington has also begun a review of Nicaragua’s membership in the CAFTA-DR trade accord, the State Department official told Reuters last week. But U.S. officials would face legal obstacles to any suspension of Nicaragua, and are mindful this could hit its struggling economy and possibly spur further migration north to the U.S.-Mexico border.

