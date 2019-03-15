U.S. to impose visa restrictions over ICC actions: Pompeo



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at his news conference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at his news conference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States will impose visa restrictions on people responsible for any International Criminal Court probe, a move aimed at preventing actions against U.S. and allies in Afghanistan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

“I’m announcing a policy of U.S. visa restrictions on those individuals directly responsible for any ICC investigation of U.S. personnel,” Pompeo said at a news conference in Washington.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Doina Chiacu)