U.S. to immediately resume avocado inspection program in Michoacan, Mexico- ambassador



FILE PHOTO: Avocados are pictured in a crate in San Isidro orchard in Uruapan, in Michoacan state, Mexico, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso FILE PHOTO: Avocados are pictured in a crate in San Isidro orchard in Uruapan, in Michoacan state, Mexico, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

February 18, 2022

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will immediately resume its avocado inspection program in Michoacan, Mexico, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said Friday in a statement.

The United States had paused the program on Feb. 11 after a security incident in which an employee received a “verbal threat,” the USDA said.

(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic, Writing by Kylie Madry; editing by Cassandra Garrison)