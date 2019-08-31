U.S. to help Poland, Ukraine disconnect from Russian gas



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

August 31, 2019

WARSAW (Reuters) – The United States, Poland and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation over secure gas supplies in the region which still relies on deliveries from Russia.

“We’re helping Poland to reduce its dependence on Russian gas,” U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry told a news conference in Warsaw after meeting officials from Poland and Ukraine.

The Polish government official responsible for energy infrastructure, Piotr Naimski said Poland, which has increased purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States in the recent years, will be able to send 6 billion cubic metres of gas to Ukraine starting from 2021.

