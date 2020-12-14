U.S. to announce settlement with UAW to reform union



December 14, 2020

By Ben Klayman and David Shepardson

DETROIT/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit said on Monday it will announce a civil settlement with the United Auto Workers to “reform the union” after a corruption investigation ensnared two former UAW presidents.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider and UAW International President Rory Gamble will announce the proposed civil settlement with the UAW at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT) in Detroit, his office said.

Schneider’s office has charged 15 former UAW officials as part of its investigation, and former presidents Gary Jones and Dennis Williams both have pleaded guilty to embezzling union funds.

The UAW represents about 400,000 U.S. workers, including workers at Detroit’s Big Three automakers and in other fields. The union at its peak in 1979 had a membership of some 1.5 million.

Schneider had kept open the possibility of a takeover as reform talks with the UAW progressed. He previously said he wanted the union to explore the direct election of officers to make them more accountable. UAW officers are currently elected through delegates.

When Schneider and Gamble met in June, they discussed possible independent oversight of future labor agreements.

Gamble was appointed president in November 2019 when his predecessor Jones was forced out after being linked to the corruption inquiry. Gamble promised from the start that he would reform the UAW, and previously announced a series of ethics reforms, including increased financial oversight of the union’s accounting department.

In 1988, the U.S. Justice Department sued to force out senior leaders at the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union and appointed a trustee because of the union’s connection to organized crime. The government oversaw the union from March 1989 until 2015, and a five-year transition period followed.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been investigating allegations of illegal payoffs to UAW officials by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) NV.

That inquiry led to rival automaker General Motors Co filing a lawsuit against FCA last year, accusing the Italian-American company’s executives of bribing UAW officials to secure labor agreements that put GM at a disadvantage.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Jan Harvey and Mark Heinrich)