U.S. sues Walmart for alleged role in fueling opioid crisis- WSJ

December 22, 2020

(Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department sued Walmart Inc, accusing the retailer of fueling the opioid crisis in the country and ignoring warning signs from its pharmacists, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-sues-walmart-alleging-role-in-fueling-opioid-crisis-11608661856?mod=breakingnews on Tuesday.

The company was not immediately available for a comment. Walmart’s stock was down 1.8% on the news.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)