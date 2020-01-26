Trending

U.S. stock futures fall more than 1 percent as coronavirus fears spread

Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

January 26, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – U.S. S&P500 e-mini futures <ESc1> fell more than 1% in Asian trade on Monday on mounting worries the new coronavirus outbreak could severely disrupt the Chinese economy, an engine of global growth.

China’s cabinet said it would extend the week-long Lunar New Year holiday by three days to Feb. 2 and Hong Kong banned residents of China’s Hubei province, where the new coronavirus outbreak was first reported, from entering the city.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Stephen Coates)

