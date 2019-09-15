U.S. stock futures fall after Saudi oil attacks

FILE PHOTO - A trader works at his post on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
September 15, 2019
(Reuters) – U.S. stock futures fell 0.59% percent when trading resumed on Sunday, a day after attacks on Saudi oil facilities that risk disrupting global energy supplies.
Saturday’s attacks knocked out more than half of Saudi oil output, or more than 5% of global supply.
S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 0.59% on volume of 4,341 contracts.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing my Megan Davies and Sandra Maler)