U.S. stock funds attract cash for first time in six weeks: Lipper



Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 27, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

December 27, 2018

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. fund investors eased into the volatile equities markets, adding $5.2 billion during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

Stock exchange-traded funds based in the United States attracted $5.4 billion, while their mutual funds counterparts recorded a $173 million withdrawal, the lowest since June.

The week ended Dec. 26 marked the first net positive result for U.S. equity funds in the past six weeks as markets sank, according to the research service.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)