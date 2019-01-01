U.S. still operating in Syria, reading troops to Saudi Arabia against Iran

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:15 PM PST – Saturday, October 12, 2019

The Pentagon has confirmed U.S. troops stationed in Syria were shot at by the Turkish military. A Defense Department spokesperson said Friday artillery fire from Turkish positions came within a few hundred meters of troops near the city of Kobani. The statement said all U.S. troops were accounted for with no injuries and that any further violence would result in retaliation.

A video circulated earlier in the day showed U.S. military vehicles near the Syria-Turkey border, marking the first sighting since President Trump ordered the removal of U.S. troops from Syria.

U.S. military officials are preparing to deploy thousands of troops to Saudi Arabia. During a Friday news conference, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said collected evidence shows Iran was responsible for attacks on Saudi oil facilities. 1,500 additional forces will be deployed to the region, including fighter squadrons and air defense systems. Iran’s state news agency announced the explosion of an oil tanker off the coast of Saudi Arabia on Friday morning. Two missiles reportedly struck a vessel that belongs to the National Iranian Oil Company.

American troops fought with Kurdish forces against ISIS until the U.S. declared the terror group was 100 percent defeated. Officials have said the U.S. is still in close contact with Kurdish forces in the region and continues to work against ISIS forces there. Esper said the U.S. has pushed back against a Turkish incursion into the region and wants to reestablish the status quo while working out a safe zone.

Since operations started, more than 340 Kurdish militia fighters have been killed. Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said the country would like to see its NATO allies showing more solidarity in the battle against terrorists. Cavusoglu said it is “not enough” for countries to only express an understanding of these “legitimate concerns.” The minister went on to say Turkey is determined to target terrorists and eliminate terrorism from the region.

“We will do our best to eliminate terrorism from that region,” he said. “If those daesh {dash} terrorists are in the safe zone — which we are in the process of creating — then it is not possible for them to be released.”

NATO has urged Turkey to exercise restraint during its operation in Syria. France, Germany and the EU have all denounced Turkey’s actions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also weighed in on the Syria conflict, expressing concern for the security of detained ISIS combatants. Western and Russian military intelligence have said there could be thousands of militants detained in the region. He said he doesn’t think Turkey will be able to take control quickly enough to properly secure terrorists guarded by Kurdish forces.

“It is a real threat to us all — Where will they head?” asked Putin. “Through Turkey or take another way or deeper into Syria…to other countries of the region.”