U.S. steps up efforts to broker peace in Sudan, sends special envoy to Khartoum

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:57 AM PT — Thursday, June 13, 2019

The State Department is sending a special envoy to Sudan amid mounting civil disobedience in the country’s capital. According to an announcement Wednesday, the U.S. dispatched two top diplomats to Khartoum.

The envoy will meet with opposition leaders and government officials in hopes of quickly deescalating tension between the interim government and civilians. The U.S. diplomats are calling for an end to the attacks on civilians, an end to the militias which allegedly carry out the government attacks, and an independent investigation into recent violence.

This comes after an attack on pro-democracy protesters last week, which left more than 100 people dead.

“People are in a state of terror and great fear. All Sudanese people are uncertain. They are very afraid. People are unable to leave their houses, they are unable to go to work, they are unable to do anything. Everything is on hold. The situation is very bad. People cannot eat, they cannot leave, they cannot work. You can be sitting at home and still be in a state of terror, worried about the passing gangs.” — Idris Mohamed, Sudanese citizen

Since the U.S. has stepped up efforts to broker peace, opposition leaders have agreed to resume talks with the interim government.