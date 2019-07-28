U.S. spy chief Coats to step down in coming days: NYT



Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats testifies to the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about "worldwide threats" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats testifies to the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about "worldwide threats" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

July 28, 2019

(Reuters) – Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, who has clashed with U.S. President Donald Trump over assessments involving Russia, Iran and North Korea, is expected to step down in the coming days, the New York Times reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Trump is seriously considering tapping U.S. Representative John Ratcliffe, a fellow Republican, to replace Coats in the job, a source told Reuters.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)