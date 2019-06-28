U.S. Special Rep. for Iran: We will sanction any imports of Iranian crude oil

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:29 AM PT — Friday, June 28, 2019

The Trump administration is giving European nations a choice — do business with Iran or do business with the United States. U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook gave the ultimatum Friday, while speaking to reporters in London.

He accused Iran of routinely engaging in “unsafe behavior” at sea, claiming they have used their military to attack commercial ships in recent weeks. Hook also suggested Iran continuously violates maritime law to hide its oil exports and evade sanctions.

“A large number of Iranian tankers have recently disabled their maritime transponders and have effectively gone dark — we should not be surprised that an outlaw regime also violates basic maritime law,” stated Hook. “Turning off these transponders makes tankers harder to track, and it’s a tactic that Iran has used in the past to disguise the destination of its of its oil shipments.”

The special representative warned the U.S. will sanction any country that imports Iranian oil with no exemptions.