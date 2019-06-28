Trending

U.S. Special Rep. for Iran: We will sanction any imports of Iranian crude oil

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:29 AM PT — Friday, June 28, 2019

The Trump administration is giving European nations a choice — do business with Iran or do business with the United States. U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook gave the ultimatum Friday, while speaking to reporters in London.

He accused Iran of routinely engaging in “unsafe behavior” at sea, claiming they have used their military to attack commercial ships in recent weeks. Hook also suggested Iran continuously violates maritime law to hide its oil exports and evade sanctions.

FILE – This June 13, 2019 file image, released by the U.S. military’s Central Command, shows damage and a suspected mine on the Kokuka Courageous in the Gulf of Oman near the coast of Iran. A series of attacks on oil tankers near the Persian Gulf has ratcheted up tensions between the U.S. and Iran — and raised fears over the safety of one of Asia’s most vital energy trade routes, where about a fifth of the world’s oil passes through its narrowest at the Strait of Hormuz. (U.S. Central Command via AP, File)

“A large number of Iranian tankers have recently disabled their maritime transponders and have effectively gone dark — we should not be surprised that an outlaw regime also violates basic maritime law,” stated Hook. “Turning off these transponders makes tankers harder to track, and it’s a tactic that Iran has used in the past to disguise the destination of its of its oil shipments.”

The special representative warned the U.S. will sanction any country that imports Iranian oil with no exemptions.

Brian Hook , the U.S. special envoy for Iran, gestures during an interview in Paris, Thursday, June 27, 2019. Brian Hook is meeting with top French, German and British diplomats in Paris for talks on the Persian Gulf crisis at a time when European powers are trying to save the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran. (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga)

