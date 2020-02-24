U.S., South Korea weigh scaling back training over coronavirus concerns



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Defence Mark Esper speaks at a news conference following a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Defence Mark Esper speaks at a news conference following a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. and South Korean military are considering scaling back command post training due to heightened concerns about the coronavirus, the defense ministers of both countries said on Monday.

“I’m sure that we will remain fully ready to deal with any threats that we will face together,” U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper told a news conference, standing alongside his South Korean counterpart at the Pentagon.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chris Reese)