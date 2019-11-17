U.S., South Korea postpone military drills to bolster North Korea peace effort



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo hold a joint news conference after the 51st Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) at the Defence Ministry in Seoul, South Korea November 15, 2019. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo hold a joint news conference after the 51st Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) at the Defence Ministry in Seoul, South Korea November 15, 2019. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via REUTERS

November 17, 2019

BANGKOK (Reuters) – The United States and South Korea announced on Sunday they will postpone military drills scheduled for later this month in an effort to bolster a stalled peace push with North Korea.

“I don’t see this as a concession. I see this as a good faith effort … to enable peace,” U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said, as he announced the decision standing alongside his South Korean counterpart in Bangkok.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Sam Holmes)