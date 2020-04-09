U.S. small business rescue program gets capital and liquidity clarity, brings fintechs onboard



FILE PHOTO: A view of Bourbon Street amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman FILE PHOTO: A view of Bourbon Street amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

By Michelle Price and Anna Irrera

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government’s $350 billion effort to help ailing small businesses took several steps forward on Thursday as regulators confirmed banks would not have to hold capital against loans made under the program, and non-bank lenders were admitted to it.

The capital treatment of loans was one of several issues banks had been seeking clarity on since the program was launched on Friday, while non-bank fintech lenders had also been pushing for days to be allowed to participate.

On Wednesday evening, the Small Business Administration and the U.S. Treasury Department, which are jointly administering the program, published the application form for non-banks and banks that do not have taxpayer-insured deposits to join, subject to certain requirements.

That means companies like Kabbage, Funding Circle<FCH.L>, OnDeck<ONDK.N> and Square<SQ.N> can directly join the program without having to partner with a traditional banks, increasing options for small and minority-owned businesses, many of which have struggled to find lenders to accept their applications.

Less than half of small businesses had turned to a bank for a loan in the past five years, according to Fed data released on Tuesday. Smaller businesses and those with black or Hispanic owners were more likely to have used online lenders, the Fed said.

Launched as part of a $2.3 trillion congressional economic relief package, the $350 billion program allows small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic to apply for government-guaranteed loans with participating lenders. Those loans will be forgiven if they are largely used to cover payroll costs, subject to some conditions.

As of Wednesday evening, more than $100 billion in funds had been authorized, according to a senior administration official, although it remains unclear how much of that cash has so far made its way into the hands of small businesses.

The U.S. Federal Reserve also on Thursday announced the terms of a liquidity facility for the program, which will help smaller lenders with limited balance sheets to make more loans.

That facility will extend liquidity to eligible financial institutions that originate loans under the program, taking the loans as collateral at face value, the Fed said.

