U.S. slaps fresh sanctions on Syria, targets central bank -Treasury website

December 22, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Tuesday imposed fresh Syria-related sanctions, taking aim at the Central Bank of Syria as well as blacklisting several individuals and entities, according to the U.S. Treasury Department’s website.

The action, which follows a series of sanctions imposed on Syria this year, marks another round in Washington’s bid to push Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government back to United Nations-led negotiations and broker an end to the country’s nearly decade-long war.

